GRANITE CITY - Christina Koontz is organizing a fundraiser to assist a family whose home was destroyed by a tornado in Granite City on May 16, 2025.

The family reported that a tree on the property, which they had repeatedly requested management to remove, fell on their home during the storm.

"Management has declined to repair the damage, citing the tornado as an act of God, and has given the family 30 days to make repairs," Koontz said.

The destruction has left the family seeking a safe place for their children to stay.

Koontz's fundraiser aims to provide financial support for the necessary repairs and help the family recover from the damage caused by the tornado.

Click here for the GoFundMe for Christina Koontz's family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-a-family-displaced-by-tornado

