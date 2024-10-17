GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School’s English as a Second Language (ESL) students experienced a memorable day at Busch Stadium in September, where they attended a St. Louis Cardinals game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The event, organized by broadcaster Bengie Molina, featured a 10-5 victory for the Cardinals.

Molina, who is known for his work as a Spanish play-by-play announcer, hosted the students through his initiative, "Bengie's Buddies." This program aims to create opportunities for young fans, particularly those from diverse backgrounds.

During the event, students participated in infield practice and had the chance to meet some of the Cardinals players before the game.

In addition to the unique experience, each student received a free T-shirt, a meal, and a ticket to the game. Transportation for the group was provided by First Student, ensuring the students could enjoy the outing without logistical concerns.

"We appreciate Bengie and broadcaster partner Polo Ascencio for making it a special day for our students," said the Granite City School District #9.

The collaboration highlighted the importance of community engagement and support for local youth.