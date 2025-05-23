GRANITE CITY – On Friday, May 16, 2025, Granite City was hit by an EF-3 Tornado impacting a two to three-mile area across the community causing significant neighborhood damage.

“City personnel were able to mobilize quickly clearing roads, protecting the public from down powerlines and assessing the damage.” Mayor Mike Parkinson said. “We are continuing with the clean-up efforts and encourage residents to reach out by calling the United Way 211 emergency number for any assistance with further clean-up or other critical needs.”

The City anticipates a two to three-week clean-up process and is in the critical stage of still assessing any community or resident’s urgent and critical needs.

Call United Way 211: If you suffered storm related damage and still in need of clean-up or other urgent/critical needs assistance, please dial 211 or 1(800) 427-4626 to be connected to a certified resource specialist. Additional information and damage details will be taken to be shared for further coordination with available resources and clean-up organizations.

Volunteer Registration: Individuals or other organizations looking to volunteer in the community clean-up efforts can register by clicking the following link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BDWGZTR. Volunteer coordination is done in partnership with Illinois Department of Human Services, Serve Illinois and Illinois Emergency Management Agency. For any additional questions, please email volunteers@gcemergencyresponse.com.

Illinois Baptist Disaster Response Team: This volunteer group that helped more that 500 families during the flood of 2019 has returned to the community. This team will be working with City personnel to assist those in need in the clean-up. Team members will be clearly identified with Homeland Security approved ID badges.

Donations: For anyone interested in supporting the volunteers of this effort, donations of food, beverages or other supplies will be accepted at any GC Fire Department Station. For monetary donations, please contact the Granite City Finance Department at (618) 452-6218.

This continues to be an evolving effort. Please visit the City of Granite City website at www.granitecity.illinois.gov or City Facebook page at City of Granite City, IL for additional updates.

For more information, please contact Cathy Hamilton, Economic Development Director, via email at chamilton@granitecity.illinois.gov.

