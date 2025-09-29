



GRANITE CITY – Two Granite City men have been charged in separate domestic battery cases with attacking elderly and disabled family/household members.

Robert C. Nemeth III, 40, of Granite City, was charged on Sept. 22, 2025 with one count each of aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony) and his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony).

On Sept. 21, 2025, Nemeth allegedly pushed a household or family member who was 60 years of age or older, causing the victim to “strike his back against a dresser,” according to charging documents. Nemeth had previously been convicted of domestic battery in 2022, also in Madison County.

The latest case against Nemeth was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and he has since been granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions.

Article continues after sponsor message

Among the conditions imposed on Nemeth’s release are that he have no contact with the victim from this case and remain at least 300 feet away from the victim’s Granite City address. He was additionally ordered not to possess any firearms while on pretrial release and to surrender any firearms and/or Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card in his possession to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Another Granite City man, 35-year-old Dominique J. Meaderds, was charged in an unrelated case from Sept. 22, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery and a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

Meaderds allegedly struck a family or household member about the body with a broom stick on Sept. 20, 2025, while knowing the victim to be physically disabled.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Meaderds, who was also granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions.

Meaderds was ordered to have no contact with and remain at least 500 feet away from the victim from this case, and shall not enter the premises of the victim’s Belleville residence. He was additionally ordered to surrender any firearms and/or FOID card in his possession to the Granite City Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: