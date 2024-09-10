GRANITE CITY - At approximately 6:08 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2024, the Granite City Police Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle traffic crash on southbound Nameoki Road at the Pontoon Road overpass. The victim sustained serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased on the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

"This case is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time," Major Gary Brooks of the Granite City Police Department said.

Further details about the incident, including the identity of the victim and the circumstances leading to the crash, have not been disclosed.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the accident to come forward as they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

The Granite City Police phone number is (618) 877-6111.

