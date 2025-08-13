GRANITE CITY — Granite City High School track and field coaches announced the passing of Naiesha Henry, a 2025 graduate and key member of the girls track team, on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.

Henry was described by her coaches as “the heart and soul” of the team this past season.

Henry’s family, friends, and teammates are mourning her loss, with the coaches saying she is “irreplaceable and will be forever in the hearts” of those who knew her. The Granite City track team will dedicate its 2026 spring season in her memory.

Henry posted notable times in 2025, running the 100 meters in 12.72 seconds and the 200 meters in 26.54 seconds.

Services for Henry are scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at Austin A. Layne Mortuary, located at 7302 W. Florissant Ave., St. Louis, Mo.

The Granite City track and field coaches have confirmed they will be in attendance.

