GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School has been awarded a Readers’ Choice Grant from the Association of Illinois School Library Educators/LBSS Endowment Fund.

This competitive, annual, state-wide grant is available to school and public libraries that have registered for the Monarch (Pre-K-2), Bluestem (3-5), Caudill (6-8) or Lincoln (9-12) reading programs. Fifty-nine libraries around the state were awarded this grant.

GCHS library/media center specialist Jennifer Connolly applied for the grant.

This grant is designed to encourage students to read books on this year’s Readers’ Choice lists and generate excitement for library programs. GCHS media center will receive a full set of the books for students to read and enjoy.

As an added bonus, GCHS students will vote for their favorite book from the set and results will be submitted for the state-wide award winner.

Part of the application process included:

State who and how the program would be administered throughout the school year

Share how students were involved and motivated to participate in this project

Ways they involved the community

State how this grant meets our library goals

