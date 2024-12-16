GRANITE CITY — More than 40 children in Granite City experienced an early holiday celebration during the annual Shop with a Hero event on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. The program pairs students with local first responders, allowing them to select gifts while creating lasting memories.

Participants enjoyed rides in a police car, fire truck, or ambulance to Walmart, where they picked out gifts. Following their shopping spree, families gathered at Township Hall for a meal provided by St. John UCC Granite City.

The event aims to foster positive relationships between youth and first responders while providing children with a festive experience during the holiday season. This year’s event highlighted the community’s commitment to supporting its youth and promoting goodwill.

Photos from the event were taken by Chris Mitchell and BC Photography, capturing the joyous moments shared between the children and their heroic shopping partners.

With first responders as their shopping buddies, they picked out gifts and made memories to last a lifetime.

