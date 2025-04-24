GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police authorities are investigating the discovery of a deceased individual at the intersection of Alton Street and Pontoon Road. At 9:33 a.m. on Thursday, April 24, 2025, officers from the Granite City Police Department responded to the scene in Madison County.

The Granite City Police Chief, Colonel Gary Brooks, requested assistance from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to aid in the investigation.

Captain Adam Connor of the Granite City Police Department has been designated as the Deputy Commander for this activation.

Officials are seeking help from the community for any information related to the incident. Tips can be submitted to the Major Case Squad Command Post at 618-877-6111, extension 1104, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Updates on the investigation will be shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Sgt. Andrew Pierson, Public Information Officer for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, is overseeing communications regarding the case.

