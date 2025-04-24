GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police authorities are investigating the discovery of a deceased individual at the intersection of Alton Street and Pontoon Road. At 9:33 a.m. on Thursday, April 24, 2025, officers from the Granite City Police Department responded to the scene in Madison County.

The Granite City Police Chief, Colonel Gary Brooks, requested assistance from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to aid in the investigation.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Captain Adam Connor of the Granite City Police Department has been designated as the Deputy Commander for this activation.

Officials are seeking help from the community for any information related to the incident. Tips can be submitted to the Major Case Squad Command Post at 618-877-6111, extension 1104, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Updates on the investigation will be shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Sgt. Andrew Pierson, Public Information Officer for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, is overseeing communications regarding the case.

More like this:

Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis Is Called To Investigate Shooting Death Of 22-Year-Old Granite City Woman
Apr 3, 2025
O'Fallon Police Highlight Collaboration With Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis
Apr 13, 2025
Granite City Police Pursuit Ends In St. Louis City Shooting Incident
Mar 24, 2025
Major Case Squad Activated: Cahokia Heights Shooting Leaves One Teen In Critical Condition
Feb 24, 2025
Granite City Man Detained On Domestic Battery Charges
Apr 17, 2025

 