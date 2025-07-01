GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District #9 recognized sophomore Landon Harris recently for qualifying for the 2025 Illinois High School Association State Track Meet in the 1,600-meter event.

Harris was 24th at state with a time of 4:25.27. He won the 3A sectional with a time of 4:21.22 to qualify for state. Harris' personal best in the 1,600 was on May 10, 2025, at the Collinsville Boys Invitational, where he recorded a time of 4:19.01.

The recognition took place during a Board of Education meeting, where Harris was honored alongside key figures from the school’s track program.

Present at the board event were BOE Secretary Erica Venn, Granite City High School head boys track coach Tom Miller, and assistant boys track coach Aaron Werths.

Harris’s qualification for the state meet marks a significant achievement for both the student-athlete and the Granite City High School track team.