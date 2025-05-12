GRANITE CITY – Residents of Granite City, Bethalto, and more have been charged in recently filed cases of domestic battery around Madison County.

Trymaine J. Davis, 35, of Granite City, was charged on May 9, 2025 with his second offense of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.

On May 5, 2025, Davis allegedly struck a household or family member in the face with a closed fist and “struck her on the left thigh with an iPad, causing pain,” according to court documents. Davis had previously been convicted of domestic battery in a 2022 domestic violence case out of Peoria County, Ill.

The latest case against Davis was presented by the Wood River Police Department, and he was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

Benjamin D. Odell, 21, of Bethalto, was charged on May 8, 2025, with a Class 4 felony count of unlawful restraint and a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

On May 7, 2025, Odell reportedly restrained a household or family member against their will using his hands, “causing abrasions to her arms, legs, and neck, causing pain,” court documents state.

The Bethalto Police Department presented the case against Odell, who was also remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

Christian B. Mosley, 29, of Florissant, Mo., was charged on May 5, 2025, with his second offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony), theft (a Class 3 felony), and criminal damage to property (a Class 4 felony).

Mosley allegedly struck a household or family member about the face and head with a closed fist, causing pain, on April 23, 2025. He was additionally accused of stealing an iPhone from the victim and damaging the victim’s iPhone and television.

Mosley had previously been convicted of domestic assault in a 2021 case filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court. The Bethalto Police Department also presented the latest case against Mosley, who was remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

