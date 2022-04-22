Granite City Bands Have 10 Earn District and State Honors
GRANITE CITY – As we continue to celebrate Music in our Schools Month, Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High School had 10 Band students recognized by the Illinois Music Educators Association (ILMEA) with All-District and All-State honors.
The following students were selected to the Illinois Music Educators Association District VI Jazz Festival on November 6 at Belleville East High School where they rehearsed with the finest high school musicians from Southern Illinois. These rehearsals culminated with the All-District Concert, held in the Belleville East High School Performing Arts Center.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Granite City High School
- Jonas Etchison - Tenor Sax
- Anna Forbes - Vibes
- Lexi Kunz - Vibes
Coolidge Junior High School
- Sully Ashby - Drum Set
- Alex Escobar - Baritone Saxophone
- Ricardo Garay - Bass Guitar
- Hector Villa - Trombone
The following students were selected to the Illinois Music Educators Association District VI Festival held on November 20 at Belleville West High School where they rehearsed with the finest musicians from Southern Illinois. These rehearsals culminated in the All-District Concert, held in the Belleville West Gymnasium.
Granite City High School
- Connor Brewer - Euphonium
- Joseph Guithues - Tuba
- Lexi Kunz - Percussion
Coolidge Junior High School
- Jake Guithues - Tuba
The following students were selected tothe Illinois Music Education Association All-State Conference where they rehearsed with the finest high school musicians from Illinois. These rehearsals culminated with the All-State Concert & Honors Concert, held in the Peoria Civic Center Arena on January 29. This is the highest honor a high school musician can receive.
Granite City High School
Connor Brewer – Euphonium
Lexi Kunz – Percussion
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
More like this: