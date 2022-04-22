GRANITE CITY – As we continue to celebrate Music in our Schools Month, Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High School had 10 Band students recognized by the Illinois Music Educators Association (ILMEA) with All-District and All-State honors.

The following students were selected to the Illinois Music Educators Association District VI Jazz Festival on November 6 at Belleville East High School where they rehearsed with the finest high school musicians from Southern Illinois. These rehearsals culminated with the All-District Concert, held in the Belleville East High School Performing Arts Center.

Granite City High School

Jonas Etchison - Tenor Sax

Anna Forbes - Vibes

Lexi Kunz - Vibes

Coolidge Junior High School

Sully Ashby - Drum Set

Alex Escobar - Baritone Saxophone

Ricardo Garay - Bass Guitar

Hector Villa - Trombone

The following students were selected to the Illinois Music Educators Association District VI Festival held on November 20 at Belleville West High School where they rehearsed with the finest musicians from Southern Illinois. These rehearsals culminated in the All-District Concert, held in the Belleville West Gymnasium.

Granite City High School

Connor Brewer - Euphonium

Joseph Guithues - Tuba

Lexi Kunz - Percussion

Coolidge Junior High School

Jake Guithues - Tuba

The following students were selected tothe Illinois Music Education Association All-State Conference where they rehearsed with the finest high school musicians from Illinois. These rehearsals culminated with the All-State Concert & Honors Concert, held in the Peoria Civic Center Arena on January 29. This is the highest honor a high school musician can receive.

Granite City High School

Connor Brewer – Euphonium

Lexi Kunz – Percussion

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

