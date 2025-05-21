IDOT and Granite City Announce New Multi Use Path Funding

GRANITE CITY — Officials from Granite City and the Illinois Department of Transportation gathered Wednesday at Wilson Park to announce a $1.9 million grant aimed at closing a gap in the regional path and trail system.

The grant will fund a multipurpose path stretching 5,150 feet and measuring 10 feet wide, running alongside 27th Street to Central Street. This project is one of 66 approved statewide through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP).

The approved projects include bike and pedestrian paths and trails, streetscape beautification, and other initiatives intended to promote safe travel across various modes of transportation at the local level.

According to IDOT, the department received 233 applications for projects totaling an estimated $383 million in this funding cycle. Granite City’s project was among those selected for funding.

