GRANITE CITY - Brenda Whitaker, the director of the Alfresco Art Center, expressed her gratitude to the Granite City Police Department, Mayor Parkinson, and community members for their assistance following recent vandalism at the center. Whitaker confirmed that the suspect involved in the incident has been identified, apprehended, and charged.

However, Whitaker voiced her concerns regarding the legal repercussions the suspect faces under the SAFE-T Act. She noted that the individual was released after being given a court date, despite having previously been released under similar circumstances.

"This is not justice," she said. "It’s a harsh reminder that our communities are being left vulnerable — not because law enforcement isn’t doing their job, but because the system they’re forced to operate within is broken."

Whitaker emphasized the ongoing risks posed by individuals who may not face significant consequences for their actions.

"This individual, and others like him, will not stop. And why would they, when the consequences are so minimal?" she questioned.

While acknowledging that the State’s Attorney is operating within the confines of the law, Whitaker urged for a reevaluation of the SAFE-T Act.

"It’s time we start asking harder questions: Who will work with us to change this? When will our leaders acknowledge that the SAFE-T Act is not keeping communities safe?" she asked, directing her frustration towards the Governor’s office.

In her statement, Whitaker also called for community vigilance and engagement.

"Let this also be a call to action — not surrender. Let’s stay vigilant. Let’s speak out. And more than ever, let’s look out for one another," she urged, reaffirming her commitment to community safety and support.