Granite City Area Storm Causes Damage

Video submitted by Pat Harper.

GRANITE CITY - Granite City was hit hard during a storm that the National Weather Service in St. Louis said struck just before 3 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Granite City School District's Manager of Communications and Transportation, Chris Mitchell, issued this statement Friday evening: "Due to the impact of today’s storm, which damaged the scoreboard and speakers at Kevin Greene Field, the Granite City High School Class of 2025 graduation has been postponed. The ceremony has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 17, at 9 a.m. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."

Prather Elementary in Granite City encountered roof damage from the storm and students were detained until the storm had left the area. Stoplights throughout Granite City were down after the storm.

Mary Janes Solid Oak Furniture off Chain Of Rocks Road encountered heavy roof damage during the storm.

There were several older trees in Wilson Park in Granite City damaged and in the neighborhood near Prather Elementary, residents had several trees down. Cleanup had started in Granite City in the schools, neighborhoods, and parks of tree and wind damage.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said the Metro East, Illinois and St. Louis areas should be free of bad weather the rest of the night.

A meteorologist said parts of St. Louis city and county were hit hard in the storm and that NWS personnel will be out surveying the area on Saturday.

