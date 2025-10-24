GRANITE CITY – Two men from the Granite City area have been charged with illegally possessing sets of brass and metal knuckles in separate but similar cases.

Billy J. Clark, 44, of Granite City, was charged on Oct. 15, 2025 with one count each of possession of a weapon by a felon (a Class 2 felony) and driving on a revoked/suspended license (a Class 4 felony).

Clark allegedly possessed a set of brass knuckles on Oct. 15, 2025 after previously being convicted of offenses related to motor vehicles in a 2022 felony case, also filed in Madison County.

According to the state’s petition to deny Clark’s pretrial release from custody, he was found to be in possession of the brass knuckles during a traffic stop. The petition adds that at the time of this latest incident, Clark was on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Article continues after sponsor message

Clark was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance in the case presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

In a separate case also filed on Oct. 15, 2025, 36-year-old Ronald D. Wright Jr., listed as homeless out of Granite City, was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

Wright was reportedly found in possession of a set of metal knuckles on Oct. 6, 2025, after previously being convicted of unlawful possession of methamphetamine in a Madison County felony case from 2023.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also presented the case against Wright, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: