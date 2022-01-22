GRANITE CITY - Granite City Superintendent Stephanie Cann announced Friday afternoon that all students will return to in-person learning on Monday, January 24, 2022, after a COVID-19 adaptive pause.

"At this time, we have enough staff and bus drivers available to serve all of our students," she said. "School start and end times and daily student schedules will remain the same as before the adaptive pause.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We are also delighted to have fans back in attendance to support our students. Effective
January 24, 2022, student-athletes will be allowed to have two spectators in attendance at home extracurricular events; for the protection of students, staff, and spectators, masks are required. As COVID numbers decrease in our area we will look at bringing all fans back in attendance.

"Thank you to our GCSD9 families for your patience, support, and flexibility during this period of remote learning. Thank you to our students for being present online and engaged in their learning.

"Finally, a big thank you to our teachers and staff for your hard work during this pause. The ability to pivot abruptly, provide food, support, high-quality instruction, and, most importantly a sense of normalcy, is truly impressive and deeply appreciated."

More like this:

East St. Louis Schools Closed January 16 Due To Icy Side-Roads Conditions
Jan 16, 2025
SIUE’s ACCESS Office Hosts its 6th Annual Ed Roberts Champions of Accessibility Celebration
Mar 25, 2025
Bethalto School District Explains Academic Multi-Tiered System of Support for Students
Jan 28, 2025
Jersey Schools Have Delayed Start On Feb. 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025
The Transformative Power of Gratitude: Practicing Thankfulness in Everyday Life
Feb 18, 2025

 