GRANITE CITY - Granite City Superintendent Stephanie Cann announced Friday afternoon that all students will return to in-person learning on Monday, January 24, 2022, after a COVID-19 adaptive pause.

"At this time, we have enough staff and bus drivers available to serve all of our students," she said. "School start and end times and daily student schedules will remain the same as before the adaptive pause.

"We are also delighted to have fans back in attendance to support our students. Effective

January 24, 2022, student-athletes will be allowed to have two spectators in attendance at home extracurricular events; for the protection of students, staff, and spectators, masks are required. As COVID numbers decrease in our area we will look at bringing all fans back in attendance.

"Thank you to our GCSD9 families for your patience, support, and flexibility during this period of remote learning. Thank you to our students for being present online and engaged in their learning.

"Finally, a big thank you to our teachers and staff for your hard work during this pause. The ability to pivot abruptly, provide food, support, high-quality instruction, and, most importantly a sense of normalcy, is truly impressive and deeply appreciated."

