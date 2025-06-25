GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Sports Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2025, which will be inducted in a ceremony on Friday, November 7, at the Granite City High School Performing Arts Center (PAC).

The reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by induction ceremonies at 7 p.m.

The Class of 2025 features 12 former student-athletes, two special recognition honorees, and three teams:

Individuals

- Kevin Atkins – 2000 – XC, Track

- Tasha (Dittamore) Dailey – 2006 – Basketball, Soccer

- Tessa (Gavilsky) Florio – 2007 – Tennis, Basketball, Soccer

- Laura Gabriel – 1980 – Tennis

- Erika (Todd) Hackmann – 2000 - Tennis, Basketball, Soccer

- Jason Maxfield – 1993 – Soccer, Baseball

- Stephen McArther – 1986 – Martial Arts

- Dean Perkins – 1981 – Wrestling

- Larry Schleicher – 1976 – Football, Basketball, Track, Baseball

- Tony Segobiano – 1983 – Soccer

- Matt Sheridan – 1984 – Soccer, Tennis

- Carrie (Simpson) Wallace – 1997 – Basketball, Soccer

Special Recognition

- Bill Logan - 1963 - Tennis

- Sam Nesbit - 1975 - Cross Country, Track

Teams

- 1969 GCHS Boys Cross Country Team

- 1970 GCHS Boys Cross Country Team

- 1993-94 GCHS Boys Wrestling Team

With the addition of the Class of 2023, the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame boasts 366 individual honorees and 46 teams. The Hall of Fame is located on the south end of the Nelson Hagnauer Sports Complex in Granite City.

Tickets for the induction ceremony are $10 each and can be reserved by emailing: GCSportsHOF@gmail.com. You may also reserve by mailing at check to: GC Sports Hall of Fame, Attn: Chris Mitchell, 3200 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL 62040

Selection criteria for admission to the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame require inductees to be a native of Granite City or have been affiliated with Granite City organized teams or activities. Inductees must be at least 35 years of age by January 1 of the year to be inducted. Beginning in 1994, the Sports Hall of Fame began granting special recognition awards to individuals or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary sponsorship, support or dedication to Granite City athletic causes.

For more information about the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame, please visit the Granite City Alumni Association website: www.granitecityalumni.org or the GC Sports HOF Facebook page: facebook.com/GCSportsHallofFame.

