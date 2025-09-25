GRANITE CITY - 8-year-old David Marty, a second grader at Holy Family Catholic School in Granite City, was diagnosed with leukemia this past spring in 2025. Since then, he has undergone numerous treatments and hospital stays, demonstrating resilience amid his cancer journey.

To support David and his family, a fundraising dinner will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic School. Proceeds from the event will help alleviate the financial challenges associated with his medical care.

David’s parents, Jessica and Dave Marty, describe him as a fighter who maintains his sense of humor and joy despite the difficulties.

Jessica Marty expressed gratitude for the community’s support, saying, “Knowing that our community is walking alongside us means everything. David’s strength inspires us every day, but the strength of having an entire community at your back is more than I can even put words to.

"We know brighter days are ahead and we can’t wait to spend those bright days with the wonderful community that has risen up to support us.”

David is known among family, friends, and classmates for his bright smile, quick humor, and interests in magic tricks, Roblox, and card and board games.

The fundraiser aims not only to raise funds, but also to show the Marty family that they are not alone during this challenging time.

