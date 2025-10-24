How to support grandkids now—smartly—with 529s, tuition payments, and Illinois/Missouri tax breaks while protecting your retirement and legacy.

If you’re a grandparent thinking about helping with college, you likely have two goals: make a meaningful difference now and keep your retirement and legacy on track. Bill Kinkel with Genesis Wealth Management Group offered a punch list tailored to grandparents based on current FAFSA rules, education tax credits, and state-level incentives.

Why giving while living works: You get to see your gift at work, shape values in real time, and potentially reduce future estate taxes—all without surrendering control. Grandparent-owned 529 contributions are completed gifts that can remove assets from your taxable estate while you keep ownership (you can change beneficiaries and name a successor owner). You can also “superfund” up to five years of annual exclusions at once to accelerate compounding or pay tuition directly to the college to use the unlimited educational-expense exclusion. Coordinate with parents to preserve the American Opportunity Tax Credit by reserving $4,000 of tuition as ‘paid’ by the parent each eligible year and then using 529 dollars for the rest—so every dollar works as hard as possible.

1) Start with your plan (legacy and retirement first)

Decide what you want your giving to accomplish—tuition support, debt reduction, or a living legacy—and make sure your income, reserves, and investment risk are set before funding college. We map donations against cash flow and estate goals so your gifts support (not compete with) your retirement. Learn more about aligning gifts with your retirement income planning and legacy planning.

2) Your three most powerful tools

A) Grandparent 529 strategy — The redesigned FAFSA no longer treats distributions from grandparent-owned 529s as the student’s untaxed income. That removes a prior aid penalty and makes multi-generational 529s far more attractive. (Private colleges using the CSS Profile may treat outside support differently—check each school.)

B) “Superfund” a 529 — You can front-load up to five years of annual exclusion gifts at once (currently $95,000 per beneficiary in 2025, or $190,000 for a married couple electing gift splitting). The contribution is a completed gift that can reduce your taxable estate, yet you keep control as the account owner and can name a successor owner. Explore how this fits into your broader estate and gift strategy.

C) Pay tuition directly — Writing the check straight to the college for tuition qualifies for the unlimited educational exclusion from gift tax. It doesn’t use your annual exclusion or lifetime exemption. Books/room/board don’t qualify for this exclusion but can be covered with a 529 or annual-exclusion gifts.

3) Stack Illinois & Missouri advantages

Illinois: Contributions to Bright Start or Bright Directions can reduce Illinois taxable income by up to $10,000 (single) or $20,000 (married filing jointly) each year.

Missouri: Missouri taxpayers can subtract up to $8,000 (single) or $16,000 (MFJ) of 529 contributions from Missouri income. State law provides the subtraction for contributions to MOST 529—and under Missouri statute it extends to contributions to any qualified 529 plan; confirm current treatment with your tax professional.

These advantages can work hand-in-hand with a broader tax-efficient investment strategy to make the most of your giving.

4) Coordinate with parents to maximize tax credits

The American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC) is worth up to $2,500 per eligible student for the first four undergraduate years. To capture full credit, plan for at least $4,000 of tuition to be treated as paid by the parent claiming the student. Payments from a third party (including grandparents) can still count as having been paid by the parent for credit purposes—coordination avoids double-counting with 529 withdrawals. Smart coordination between generations can also help optimize financial planning for families.

5) Estate-friendly giving, with control

Annual exclusion gifts in 2025 are $19,000 per recipient ($38,000 for married couples electing to split gifts). Super funding a 529 uses five years of exclusions at once and typically requires filing Form 709. If you overfund, SECURE 2.0 allows limited 529-to-Roth IRA rollovers for the beneficiary (subject to a lifetime cap, a 15-year account age, annual Roth limits, and earned-income requirements). We’ll also align your 529s with your legacy coordination plan so your giving carries forward as intended.

6) Federal vs. Illinois estate tax: why it matters

The new federal law (the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill”) keeps the federal estate and gift tax exemption high—rising to $15 million per person in 2026 (indexed thereafter). That’s $30 million for many married couples at the federal level. But Illinois grandparents shouldn’t overlook the Illinois exclusion of $4 million per person (not indexed), it is a taxable threshold “cliff” rather than a simple credit, and Illinois does not offer portability between spouses.

Translation: relying only on federal portability could still trigger Illinois estate tax at the second death. Illinois rates are graduated (up to 16%). Practical planning often uses a credit-shelter (bypass) trust and/or an Illinois QTIP approach to preserve both spouses’ Illinois exclusions while deferring state tax until the second death. Illinois has no separate gift tax, but prior federally adjusted taxable gifts are included in the Illinois taxable estate—so large lifetime gifts still affect the calculation.

For grandparents funding college, this means you can give strategically (annual exclusion, five-year 529 “super funding,” or direct-tuition payments) to support family now while managing both federal and Illinois estate exposure through coordinated estate and retirement planning.

What to do before year-end (grandparent checklist)

Decide your giving lane: annual gifts, five-year superfund, or direct-tuition checks (or a mix). Pick the right ownership: grandparent-owned 529 for flexibility and control; coordinate with parents for aid and credits. Capture IL/MO deductions with in-state contributions if you’re a resident.

Reserve $4,000 of tuition per AOTC-eligible year to be treated as paid by the parent claiming the student; use 529s for the remainder. Document superfund elections (Form 709) and confirm GST planning with your CPA/attorney. Name a successor owner on each 529 to reflect your legacy wishes.

