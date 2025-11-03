ALTON - The Grandpa Gang has been hard at work decorating Rock Springs Park for Christmas, but on Halloween night, the group came together for the Alton Halloween Parade.

On Oct. 31, 2025, several members of the Grandpa Gang rode in a truck through the parade route to drum up excitement for the annual Christmas Wonderland attraction at Rock Springs Park. Every year, these grandpas work through the fall to decorate Rock Springs Park in Christmas lights so cars can drive through and admire the sights in December.

“I work the exit gate, and the best part of the whole thing is hearing the little kids that have been through it. I ask them, ‘What was your favorite thing to see?’” said Bert Mary. “Makes it worthwhile.”

Mary has been volunteering with the Grandpa Gang for the last 12 years. Earl Gill, who has been volunteering for eight years, added that he loves hearing kids ask if they can go through again tomorrow. He said that working with the Grandpa Gang is fulfilling.

Article continues after sponsor message

“[It’s] something to do, not sit at home,” he laughed.

The gang has been working since September to transform the park. They meet from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday to put up lights and decorations. Mary and Gill noted that they are always looking for volunteers, who can come as often or as infrequently as they like and still be “a big help.” Both “grandmas and grandpas” are welcome to join their organization.

Once the Christmas Wonderland attraction opens, the gang will collect donations and an admission fee for people to drive through the park and see the lights. All proceeds go back to operating costs and local nonprofits. They donate the money to groups like the Alton Boys and Girls Club, Oasis Women’s Center and more.

“They divide it all up,” Mary explained. “They keep enough for operating expenses and then the rest of it all goes back to charities.”

This year’s display will open on Friday, Nov. 28 and run through Dec. 28, 2025, in Rock Springs Park. Their hours are 6–9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5–9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

More like this: