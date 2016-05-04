ALTON – This Wednesday, which was otherwise known as International Star Wars Day, the force was definitely strong with the Roxana High School Shells softball team as they defeated the Marquette Catholic High School Explorers 16-5.

The batters from Roxana certainly kept this game alive, earning 17 hits. The pitcher for Marquette Catholic only struck out one Roxana batter and walked five runners over five innings.

Phoebe Booher earned the win for Roxana, only allowing six hits and five runs.

Throughout the course of the game, Booher produced her one and only hit of the game, which just so happened to be grand slam. This play added four more runs onto the nine total produced within the fourth inning.

Abbey Stahlhut was 4-5 in at bats and drove in three runs. Margaret Palen was 3-4 at the plate and scored two runs. Alexis Counts sent home two runs off her two hits this game. Olivia Stangler had two RBIs, while Kaylee Stamper scored three on her three hits.

Emma Taylor brought in three of the five runs for Marquette. Backing her up with one RBI each was Sam Harshbarger and Grace Frost, who had two hits for the day.

Cayli Shinstock and Johnna Harshbarger produced one hit.

