BRUSSELS - Haven Haus Superior Quality Portable Buildings is a relatively new company, but it has a strong reputation with the main manufacturing facility and headquarters located near Brussels.

Haven Haus will be having its grand opening with hourly give aways Labor Day Weekend 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Saturday, Aug. 31, and Monday, Sept. 2, Labor Day. Sunday, the business is closed but people are invited to look at the sheds on the outside.

Duane Sikes, President of Haven Haus, said Haven Haus offers the finest sheds made in the United States.

"Our vendors, suppliers, and executives in the industry that have seen our sheds up close, have been quick to point out that fact,” Sikes said. “We are a family-owned business and are unique to other shed companies in that we are not only the manufacturer, we are also the local dealer. We currently have two sales lots. Our main demonstration lot is located at 5210 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois, 62035. The main phone number is (217) 730-6034.

The other facility is at Schulze Farms store in Brussels, Illinois.

“We feature a state-of-the-art shed design program that few other shed builders provide, that allows potential customers to peruse around on to assist in building your perfect shed, barn, garage or cabin. The website is listed as www.havenhausbuildings.com. Just click on the banner that says ‘Design Your 3D shed’ and you’re up and running to discover which color combination, size, and style you prefer.”

“Not only are Haven Haus sheds the finest made sheds in the USA, but they also feature the most solid guarantee regarding every aspect of the materials used in the manufacturing process. The siding and trim hold a 50-year warranty. The floor has a 10-year manufacturer guarantee and they are the only shed business that offers a lifetime warranty on their roof metal. The sheds are also built on a skid format and structure that very few if any, other shed companies can boast that they do as well.”

Zelma Kay Sikes, co-owner and shed designer at Haven Haus added: “We use all treated 4x6 pre-notched skid runners with treated 2x6’s as floor joists and then put the LP Smartside Pro-struct flooring on top of that to ensure termites and other things can never get in and these materials also resist rotting. “It’s easy to offer these kinds of warranties when you build sheds out of the best materials provided in the industry. Our profit margin may be far less than our competitors but are prices sure are similar. Ask them (other shed companies) if they make their sheds with the same quality materials and if they say no, ask them why not and then come to our lot and buy a portable building that you would like to see look the same for many years to come.”

Duane Sikes points out that the culture that has been established in the shed industry is to expect a shed to last maybe 5-10 years.”

“Well if junk is what you want then you know where to go buy it,” he said. “We feel it advantageous for us the builder and for you the consumer, to just go ahead and build the best shed that can be made for about the same price you’re going to pay at the local hardware store or at most other shed builders.”

Duane Sikes also points out that his sheds are all hand crafted with Old World German Style quality and craftsmanship.

“That’s also how we came up with the name,” he said. “We want folks to associate Haven Haus Portable Buildings with that same premium level of quality. So if it’s a Mercedes Benz you want….you know where to get it. We even feature our own signature series Haven Haus German-style shed design as well to give folks an option instead of just buying sheds that look identical to all the other companies. We can also build standard looking styles as well. It’s whatever you want.”

