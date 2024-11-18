EDWARDSVILLE — The grand opening of EXO on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, featured a variety of attractions, but a standout performance was the traditional Lions Dance presented by a troupe from the St. Louis area.

Led by Paul Lee, the Lions Dance Troupe captivated the audience with their vibrant display, which is deeply rooted in Chinese culture.

"The Lions Dance is to be prosperous and make lots of money, and is very traditional with the Chinese," Lee said prior to the performance.

The dance, which included drumming, gongs, and cymbals, serves multiple purposes in Chinese culture, according to Mike Ho, one of the drummers in the troupe.

"A Lions Dance in Chinese culture is a symbol for power, wisdom and superiority. Lion dances are performed at Chinese festivals or big occasions to bring good fortune and chase away evil spirits," she explained.

Ho elaborated on the significance of the Lions Dance, noting that it is often performed to celebrate new beginnings, such as openings, weddings, and birthdays. "Basically what the lions are here to bless people with good luck, good fortune and good health," she said. The accompanying music is meant to represent the heartbeat of the lions, sustaining their energy throughout the performance.

The origins of the Lions Dance are steeped in folklore. Ho recounted a myth that explains the tradition: "In a village, there was this demon who would come and eat the children once a year. The village supposedly came up with lions dancing to scare the evil away, and loud music also helps to push the evil energy out." The lion's horn and mirror, she added, are sacred items meant to ward off evil, while the rest of the lion can be touched.

The Lions Dance at EXO not only entertained attendees but also served as a cultural touchstone, embodying the hope for good energy and health in the community.

