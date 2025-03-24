EDWARDSVILLE — Ivy Hall Cannabis Dispensary opened its doors on Saturday, March 22, 2025, welcoming a significant crowd and marking a new chapter in the local cannabis market.

Located at 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Road in Edwardsville, the dispensary aims to provide a warm and inviting atmosphere with a focus on concierge-level customer service.

Ryan Betts, the general manager, was excited about the impressive grand opening day turnout, with an early line of approximately 50 people eager to experience the new establishment.

“It’s awesome to get that kind of excitement early,” Betts said. “We are more focused on the customer service part of it, giving customers what they need and providing a full experience.”

Betts explained that Ivy Hall emphasizes a personalized approach to cannabis retail, guiding customers through the menu to find options that best suit their individual needs rather than simply promoting high THC or expensive products.

Betts highlighted the commitment of the Ivy Hall staff, and said, “The passion from the employees is incredible. They are so excited about opening.”

The dispensary's new facility has undergone a full renovation, which Betts described as rewarding to see come to fruition.

He believes in both the recreational and medicinal benefits of cannabis, a sentiment shared by the staff, who are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with customers.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for early April, further solidifying Ivy Hall's presence in the community.

The dispensary can be reached at +1 855-489-4255 or via email at help@ivyhalldispensary.com for those seeking more information.

See the website here: https://ivyhalldispensary.com/

