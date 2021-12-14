ST. LOUIS – On December 8, 2021, a federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging Bruce Franklin and Kristie Meeks with the armed robberies of several cellular telephone stores located in the city of St. Louis. Both suspects are in custody.

According to court documents, Franklin is charged in a 13-count indictment of robbing five cellular phone stores in St. Louis. Meeks is charged in two of the robberies. The dates and locations of the incidents are:

  • Get The Latest News!

    Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

    On August 26, 2021, the Boost Mobile at 3636 Page Blvd

  • On September 4, 2021, the T-Mobile at 4167 Lindell Blvd

  • On September 10, 2021, the Boost Mobile at 3636 Page Blvd

  • Article continues after sponsor message

    On September 17, 2021, the MetroPCS at 3949 Lindell Blvd

  • On September 20, 2021, the T-Mobile at 4167 Lindell Blvd

Franklin was charged with five counts of robbery, five counts of brandishing a firearm during the robberies, and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Meeks was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during the robberies.

Charges set forth are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

More like this:

Haine Issues Comments On Pair Accused Of Shooting Toward School Bus In Alton
Mar 3, 2025
Two Charged In Alton Shooting Near School Bus Stop
Mar 3, 2025
Alton Man Charged With Shooting Victim, Discarding Weapon
Mar 7, 2025
Highland Man Detained After Firing Gun Near Child
Mar 7, 2025
Durbin, Schneider, Olszewski Introduce Bill To Attempt To Reduce Gun Violence From Stolen Firearms
Feb 6, 2025

 