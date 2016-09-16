EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County grand jury indicted a Godfrey man on felony charges associated with terrorism on Thursday.

Keaun Cook (d.o.b. 09/17/1997) has been charged with one count of Making a Terrorist Threat and one count of Material Support for Terrorism, both Class X Felonies. An investigation conducted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department revealed that Cook had been in contact with individuals he believed would be capable of committing a mass casualty terrorist attack. Federal authorities were contacted to assist in the investigation.

Cook has remained in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville since his arrest on August 30, 2016.

Cook faces a penalty range of up to 70 years in prison. His bond was originally set at 150,000; however, Madison County Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli ordered Cook be held without bail following the return of the Grand Jury indictment.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.



