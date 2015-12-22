EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office said today a grand jury declined to charge a Godfrey man with a felony distracted driving charge.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lester W. Anderson, 61, of East Alton, was walking along Illinois Route 140 just east of Powder Mill Road when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze on July 27, 2015. The driver of the vehicle, Dossie W. Roberson, 28, cooperated fully with law enforcement at the scene. This case was taken to the grand jury without a charge by the state’s attorney’s office, which is not the norm.

Alton Police and Fire Department responded and Anderson was deceased on the scene after the accident. The Madison County Coroner’s office arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene. A thorough investigation was conducted with the crash to determine the circumstances surrounding it.

More like this: