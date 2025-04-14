SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Fair is thrilled to announce that The Chainsmokers, GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA Diamond-certified duo, will perform at the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage on Friday, August 15.

Known for their boundary-defying fusion of pop, indie, electronic, alternative, and rock, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have consistently shaped the landscape of popular music. Fans can expect an electrifying performance featuring some of their biggest hits like Closer, Something Just Like This, the GRAMMY®-winning Don’t Let Me Down, and anthemic new classics from Addicted to the cross-genre smash, Don’t Lie.

“Bringing world-class talent like The Chainsmokers to the Illinois State Fair emphasizes our commitment to providing top-tier entertainment for fairgoers,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II.

Since their independent breakthrough in 2013, The Chainsmokers have consistently delivered viral sensations while their albums have dominated the Billboard charts. Their debut album, Memories…Do Not Open, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, followed by critically acclaimed releases Sick Boy, World War Joy, and 2022’s So Far So Good, which marked their fourth #1 debut on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart. In 2024, the producer/DJ duo released their latest explosive work, No Hard Feelings, to monumental chart success and industry acclaim. For 2025, The Chainsmokers continue to celebrate their progressive house roots with a return to the acclaimed remixes they are known for–released for the fans, and only through SoundCloud.

“We are always looking to bring the best entertainment to Springfield, and The Chainsmokers are one of the biggest names in music today,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Their ability to blend genres and engage audiences of all ages makes them the perfect addition to our Grandstand lineup.”

Tickets for The Chainsmokers will go on sale Saturday, April 12 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon - $150

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, August 7 through August 17 in Springfield.

