GRAFTON - The National Memorial of Military Ascent is one step closer to completion.

On Monday, May 12, 2025, elected officials, community members and veterans gathered at the Grafton Visitor Center for the unveiling of the memorial’s first bronze statue. The memorial is modeled after Point du Hoc in Normandy, where Allied forces landed during D-Day. The completed memorial will feature 12 statues climbing the bluffs at the site of the National Memorial of Military Ascent (NMMA).

“‘Ascent’ can have two meanings,” said David Schock, documentarian, who emceed the ceremony. “The first is spelled ‘ascent,’ and it means to rise or climb, exactly what the Second Army Rangers did. The second ‘assent’ means to give approval or agreement, to concur. Point du Hoc brought together both these meanings. Those soldiers climbed, but before they did that, they gave their assent by offering their lives in the service to this country.”

Schock, whose film crew has been documenting the process of the NMMA’s production, and Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow spoke about the importance of sharing the memorial with the community. They believe the memorial will attract people from across the country to Grafton, and they hope it will educate visitors about D-Day and World War II.

Several veterans and service members were in attendance at the unveiling ceremony. Joseph Lampert, Department Commander with the American Legion Department of Illinois, expressed his excitement to see the new statue. He emphasized the importance of educating people, especially young people, about military history and the sacrifice made by service members.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be here,” Lampert said. “It makes me proud to be from Illinois and it makes me proud to be a veteran. Specifically that statue and the monument itself, not only does it serve as a memorial to every veteran, but it also serves to educate. We need to educate the public, specifically the youth. We need to educate them and explain to them the sacrifices that all veterans have made to secure our way of life, our freedom, our liberty, and this great country. To be part of it is fantastic. I’m completely elated.”

Ted Mueller, a veteran with the Second Ranger Battalion, echoed Lampert. He noted that he was involved in the dedication ceremony two years ago, and he also helped to ensure accuracy when Carolina Bronze Sculpture, Inc., scanned Grafton Public Works employee Tyler Robeen to create the statue modeled after Robeen’s body.

Mueller said he was excited to see the project take another step, and he looks forward to seeing the finished product. He also expressed his gratitude for the chance to serve and educate the public while honoring veterans.

“It's been really exciting to come in and see it all start to come together,” Mueller said. “I served in the Marine Corps for over 30 years, and it’s just rewarding to be able to continue to serve in a different way and to honor the veterans within World War II, Korea, Vietnam, wars in the Middle East, Somalia. It’s just truly an honor to be associated with it.”

The entire NMMA project has had a community focus, and Robeen, a Grafton native, was honored to be chosen as a model for one of the statues.

“Words can’t explain,” he said. “I’m very honored to be able to help out with the project.”

Morrow explained that this statue represents the Native American community and the support they gave during World War II. Chaplain Warren Gohl has led efforts to connect the local Native American community to the NMMA.

Morrow also noted that the Loading Dock in Grafton was previously called Grafton Boat Works. During the Vietnam era, the company had a contract to build 22 strike assault boats for the special forces. One of those boats will return to Grafton as part of the NMMA. There will be a ceremony in the next few months to welcome this boat home.

More information about the NMMA will be available soon, but Schock and Morrow emphasized that the project would not be possible without community support. For more information about the National Memorial of Military Ascent, including how to donate, visit their official website at GraftonMemorial.org.

