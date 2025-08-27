Our Daily Show! CanJam at Grafton's Music in the Park on Sept. 4th!

GRAFTON - Grafton’s Music in the Park will conclude their season with a Can Jam to support Got Faith? Ministries.

From 6:30–9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at West Main Street and Route 3 in Grafton, musicians are invited to jam with Mike Johnson and Friends. Community members can come out to enjoy the music for free. Grafton’s Music in the Park, which organized the event, encourages people to bring canned goods or monetary donations to support Got Faith? Ministries in Jersey County.

“My goodness, it’s amazing what a small community can do,” said Peg, who organizes Grafton’s Music in the Park. “We have so many things in Grafton for a little town of 650.”

Peg explained that the Can Jam is a “bonus night” for the Music in the Park series, which invites bands to play every Thursday night throughout the summer for a free concert. Unlike other nights, the Can Jam encourages musicians from the community to join Mike Johnson and Friends onstage.

Mike and John, who play with Mike Johnson and Friends, ask interested musicians to first attend a jam session on Aug. 27 or Sept. 3, 2025, at Beagle at the Junction, or to contact Mike at 618-567-7304 for more information before they show up on Sept. 4.

While Mike joked that the Can Jam will still be “a little disheveled” with several new musicians playing together, they hope this preparation will make it as organized as possible.

“It’s like herding cats,” John laughed. “You have to put on something that people want to listen to.”

Mike and John added that musicians are always welcome to walk into their jam sessions on Wednesdays at Beagle at the Junction. They always collect tips for Got Faith? Ministries and have donated over $7,000 in the past year and a half.

Grafton’s Music in the Park also collects nonperishable items for Got Faith? throughout the summer. But the Can Jam is a special night where the emphasis is on supporting the nonprofit.

As an organization, Got Faith? Ministries offers a clothing closet, a food pantry, support groups, and additional services and resources for community members in Jersey County. Steve, who oversees the nonprofit, thanked Mike and John for their support and noted that the jam sessions and Music in the Park concerts have gone a long way toward helping Got Faith? help others.

“We’ve taken some of that $7,000 to help pay bills. I just want to thank you guys for that,” Steve said. “I don’t think you honestly know how much you help Got Faith?. But you do. Everything we do, that’s how people help. It’s just so cool.”

Peg added that Grafton’s Music in the Park is currently looking for sponsors for the 2026 season, and she hopes to extend the season through the month of September next year. In the meantime, she’s looking forward to the Can Jam.

Peg, Mike, John and Steve hope to see many new and familiar faces on Sept. 4, 2025, at the Can Jam. They encourage people to come out to enjoy the music, foster Grafton’s hometown feel, and support Got Faith? Ministries.

For more information about the Can Jam, visit the official Facebook event page. To participate as a musician, contact Mike at 618-567-7304. To learn more about Grafton’s Music in the Park, check out their official Facebook page. For more information about Got Faith? Ministries, including how to receive assistance or how to offer support, visit their official website at GotFaithOnline.org.

