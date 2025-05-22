Our Daily Show Interview! Grafton's Music in the Park Starts 5/28!

GRAFTON - Grafton’s famous Music in the Park series will start next week.

From 7–9 p.m. every Thursday night starting on Thursday, May 29, and running through Aug. 28, 2025, community members can come to Grove Memorial Park in Grafton for a free concert. Peg Brooks, who organizes Music in the Park, encourages people to stop by and enjoy the experience.

“It’s everything you could want for a feel-good night,” Brooks said.

On May 29, attendees can enjoy music by Starlifter, U.S. Band of Mid America. Brooks said booking this band was her “biggest goal” for the season, and she is pleased to welcome the band to Grafton to kick off the free concert series.

On June 5, Scott Lantham & Karl Holmes Duo will play, followed by HOOKie on June 12. Outlaw Opry brings the country on June 19, and classic rock lovers can enjoy The OWLS on June 26.

To celebrate Independence Day, the Gibson Girls will perform gospel and patriotic music on July 3. July 10 is a special day, with Jake Weber & the Lonesome Drifters headlining with support from Weber’s son, Owen, who will play indie rock with the band Olive.

Tanglefoots takes the stage on July 17, followed by Midwest Avenue on July 24. Money Shot plays on July 31, Back in the Saddle follows on Aug. 7, and The Big Little Big Band on Aug. 14.

Article continues after sponsor message

The summer concludes with CrossRoad Band on Aug. 21 and Porch Cafe on Aug. 28, though Brooks teases that there might be “a surprise September event” depending on crowd response and donations.

Brooks’s daughter Nikki will kick off every evening by singing the National Anthem. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, picnics, grills, or whatever else they need to enjoy the experience. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds going to the Grafton Chamber of Commerce.

While the event is canceled if it rains, the concerts will be moved to Red Hawk Park on Grafton Hills Drive in the case of flooding.

Steve Pegram, the founder of Got Faith? in Jersey County, will be collecting canned goods and nonperishable items during the concerts. Brooks hopes people will bring donations to help support the organization.

She thanked the community for their support so far, including several people and businesses who have sponsored the concerts. One of her favorite donors, a young boy known as Little Mister Music in the Park, even raised money with his family to support the events.

Sometimes, the 50/50 proceeds go to organizations or families in need. Other times, the program’s excess donations are given to local nonprofits. Brooks emphasized that the Music in the Park series would not be possible without the community’s contributions, and they hope to give back to the community as much as possible.

“Our community is awesome,” she said. “We were so blessed this year with donations. It all goes back to the park.”

For more information about Grafton’s Music in the Park, visit the official Facebook page.

More like this: