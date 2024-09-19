Grafton’s Monthly Celebration: Music, Food, and Shopping Specials
GRAFTON – The Grafton Chamber of Commerce and local businesses are excited to announce the "3rd Thursday" event, a monthly celebration of the vibrant spirit of Main Street Grafton. Held on the third Thursday of each month from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, this community gathering promises to be an exciting evening filled with late-night shopping, live entertainment, and special offers from local vendors.
What to Expect:
- Late Night Shopping: Explore Grafton’s charming boutiques and stores after hours with exclusive sales and giveaways.
- Live Music: Enjoy the tunes of local musicians as you stroll down Main Street.
- Food & Drink Specials: Savor delicious offerings from Grafton’s renowned restaurants and bars, all providing special deals for the evening.
- Sales & Product Demos: Take advantage of unique promotions and product demonstrations at participating businesses.
There will be many businesses participating including:
- Pajarito
- Grafton Fudge and Ice Cream
- Wilson Biker Gear
- Wilton Cattle Company
- Fancy Nancy on Main
- Grafton Limestone
- Grafton Art Gallery
- Box Mercantile
- Gogo-May’s Sundae Scoop
- The Wicked Sisters
- And More
Many of the bars and restaurants will have drink specials and great food to taste.
Whether you're looking for a night out with friends or a fun evening with the family, Grafton’s 3rd Thursday is the perfect way to enjoy the best of what the town has to offer.
The fun begins this Thursday. Every month after this first launch, expect more great features to be introduced with gifts and prizes.
For more information, visit graftonartgallery.us.
Event Details:
- Date: 3rd Thursday of every month
- Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Location: Main Street, Grafton, IL
Join us for a night of fun, food, and festivities in the heart of Grafton!
For media inquiries, please contact:
Jacqueline Duty
graftonartgallery.us
618-541-9823
graftonartgallery301@gmail.com
