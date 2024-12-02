GRAFTON - Cindy Lou Who’s question, “Where are you, Christmas?” was answered with enthusiasm by Grafton on Friday evening, Nov. 29, 2024, at its annual tree lighting in The Grove Memorial Park.

The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in this small river town with its decorated and lighted park, hometown friendliness and the brightly lit tree that now sparkles for travelers along its river and highway.

Led by Santa and Mrs. Claus, visitors enjoyed hot chocolate and s’mores provided by Mary Jo and Justin Cote’s team from the Grafton Pub. Fire pits toasted marshmallows and warmed fingers and toes, adding to the jolly camaraderie of families, friends and neighbors as Christmas songs and carols by Nicki Brooks filled the air. Candy canes, Santa hats, sleigh bell necklaces and a photo opp with Santa and Mrs. Claus created first Christmas 2024 memories for smallest to tallest. New to the event this year, four Wal Mart gift cards were given away—an early start to the giving season!

“Thank you to the amazing committee who pulled this all together. Alderwoman Donna Smith, Peggy O’Neil, Mary Jo Cote, and Peggy and Nicki Brooks brought fresh ideas to this annual event, now sponsored by the City. Dave Sanford (with our very special Judy Sanford as ride along) provided his memorable photos to record the smiles and hugs shared by all,” said Mayor Morrow.

“Come visit, support small businesses and experience a real hometown Christmas in Grafton this year!”

Photographs by City Photographer Dave Sanford

