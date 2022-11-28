GRAFTON - Friday night, November 25, Grafton’s Christmas tree at Grove Memorial Park came alive in a blaze of colored lights as the crowd sang “Here Comes Santa Claus” — and Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived right on cue.

The City held its annual tree-lighting event to welcome the holiday season. Nikki Brooks entertained all and led the group in a Christmas carol sing-a-long. Hot chocolate provided by the Grafton Pub warmed the crowd as they enjoyed cookies and Christmas camaraderie. Brisk temperatures added to the festivities and couldn’t dampen the town’s holiday spirit as children shared their secret wishes with Santa and photos with the jolly old elf were available to all.

The Community Outreach Committee chaired by Alderwoman Donna Smith organized the event for the City. “This is the first year that our Committee has had the responsibility to put on this event,” commented Alderwoman Smith. “We are planning to make this tree lighting an annual holiday family event.”

The Grove Memorial Park and Visitor’s Center are illumined with white lights and colorful displays for the holiday season provided by the City and the Grafton Chamber of Commerce respectively.

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

