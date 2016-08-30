Art, Entertainment and Family Fun

GRAFTON - More artists, more activities and more fun will be what to expect this year at Grafton’s 10th Annual Art in the Park. Art in the Park is a free event that showcases regional artists combined with live music, food vendors, art activities and demonstrations throughout the weekend. This family fun friendly event will take place the second weekend in September, Saturday September 10 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sunday, September 11 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at The Grove Memorial Park located on the corner of Main and Market Streets (Route 3).

30+ artists are set to display their creations in mediums such as handmade art, fine art, paintings, photography, glass, jewelry, pottery, steampunk and much more. Art demonstrations will be presented throughout the weekend on bead making, basket weaving, and pottery. Fun activities for children will be available throughout the weekend, provided by the Grafton United Methodist Church.

Live Music:

Saturday, September 10:

11:00 am – Noon Jersey Community High School

Shades of Blue Jazz Combo, Jazz Ensemble and Show Choir

Noon – 2:30 pm Any Colour

Acoustic Indie-Folk

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm Kevin Bilchik and R. Scott Bryan

Acoustic Roots & Blues

Sunday, September 11:

11:00 am – 1:30 pm Matt Livasy

Classic Rock & Folk

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm Steve and Jackie of Outlaw Opry

Honky Tonk Country

Special Feature:

Prize winning art work by Grafton Elementary School students in grades K-4 representing “It Happened at Schafer’s Wharf” will be on display. A People’s Choice award will be voted on by attendees during the Art in the Park September 10 & 11 as part of the art fair. All proceeds will go to support art services at Grafton Elementary School. Art contest sponsored by: Burton Art Services, Alton IL

For more info, visit: www.enjoygrafton.com

