SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host a public lottery drawing for the allocation of trapping permits for Copperhead Hollow State Fish and Wildlife Area, Mississippi River State Fish and Wildlife Area, and Pere Marquette State Park on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The drawing will take place at the Mississippi River Area site office located at 17836 State Highway 100 North in Grafton. Registration will begin at 11 a.m., and drawings will be conducted at 11:30 a.m.

Each area will have permits available. One trapper and one helper may be listed on a permit. Each person entering the drawing must have a valid 2024 or 2025 Illinois trapping license in their possession. Anyone wishing to draw must be present at the time of the drawing.

Article continues after sponsor message

As a reminder, anyone who has not had an Illinois trapping license in the past three years must complete the Illinois trapper education course. Mississippi River Area does not have the ability to sell licenses at the time of the lottery.

Site-specific regulations for all sites will be made available and discussed at the time of the drawing. Learn more about trapping and regulations on the IDNR website.

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.

More like this: