GRAFTON — Get ready for a tail-wagging, book-loving celebration! At 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, 2025, Grafton’s beloved Grove Memorial Park will come alive with laughter, stories, and the pitter-patter of tiny paws as the community kicks off Reading in the Park: Meet Dash the Dachshund!

At just 12 weeks old, Dash is already embarking on his first book tour — and Grafton gets to host his official debut! Families, kids, and book lovers of all ages are invited to meet Dash, enjoy free entertainment, and receive one of over 100 free children’s books being gifted during this magical morning.

Special guests include a singing princess from Frozen — who will guide little ones through beloved songs like “Let It Go” and “Into the Unknown.”

Local artist Lou Ann Branz will lead interactive screen printing projects , sparking kids' creativity and curiosity.

And of course, Dash and author Jackie Duty will be there to hand out books, take photos, and inspire young readers to dream big and tell their own stories.

“We believe that one book can change a child’s life,” says Duty. “Reading in the Park is about planting the seeds of possibility, imagination, and confidence in every child we meet.”

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, more than 500 books are already being distributed across Grafton, Alton, Godfrey, Collinsville, Granite City, St. Louis, and soon Kansas City.

A huge thank you to our community champions:

Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm

Tania Interian – State Farm

Wilton Cattle Company

Fountain Hill Steak and Seafood

Grafton Music in the Park

Grafton Fudge and Ice Cream Shop

Grafton Limestone

Grafton Art Gallery

Box Mercantile

Fancy Nancy on Main Boutique

Kevin Hall – Bommarito Automotive Group

Sean Pleasant – Pleasant Results, ERC

Jersey Calhoun Vet Hospital

World Wide Technology Raceway – donating tickets to their exciting Father's Day Weekend event to be given away at Reading in the Park!

...and more partners joining daily!

This event is free and open to the public. The first 100 children in attendance will receive a free book!

Event Details:

What: Reading in the Park – Meet Dash the Dachshund!

When: Friday, May 10 | 10:00 AM

Where: Grove Memorial Park, Grafton, IL

Cost: FREE (First 100 kids receive a free book!)

Follow @GraftonArtGallery and tag your photos with #ReadingInThePark and #DashTheDachshund for a chance to be featured!

Let’s make reading the adventure it’s meant to be — one wagging tail, wide-eyed story, and thrilling giveaway at a time.

