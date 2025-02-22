Grafton Police Chief Dave Womack is sworn in.GRAFTON - Interim Grafton Police Chief, Dave Womack, was sworn in as Chief of Police at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Dave was sworn in as Interim Police Chief in November 2024, and worked with then-Chief Eric Spanton, blending their many combined years of law enforcement experience to facilitate a smooth transition.

Dave, who is a native of Grafton and was the senior sergeant on the police force, said, “I’m honored to fill this position and to continue serving the citizens of Grafton.”

“We are grateful to Dave for his service to Grafton in various capacities of law enforcement and for the experience he brings to the position of Chief going forward,” said Mayor Morrow.

