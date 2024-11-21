GRAFTON - Grafton’s newest police officer was sworn in at the City Council meeting on Tuesday night, November 19, 2024. Officer Daniel Meredith graduated from the police academy in 2016 and worked as a full-time certified officer in Belleville, Illinois before coming to the Grafton police department in April 2024. The city is happy to officially welcome Officer Meredith to the force.

The City Council accepted the retirement of Police Chief Eric Spanton, who has faithfully served the city and residents of Grafton since 2017 when he had just retired as a 28-year veteran of the Illinois State Police. The community is grateful for his service and guidance during his term of office. Grafton has greatly benefited from his experience and leadership and the police department is on solid footing because of these attributes.

SGT Dave Womack was sworn in as Interim Chief of Police and will work with retired Chief Spanton to ensure good communication and a smooth transition. SGT Womack began his law enforcement career in 1989 as a Missouri police officer. His career includes 22 years as a deputy with the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department, from which he is retired. In 2019, he began his service to the citizens of Grafton as an officer with the city’s police department.

“Grafton is indeed fortunate to have such deep talent and knowledge of law enforcement—past, present and future—from which to draw. We are proud of them all,” said Mayor Mike Morrow.

