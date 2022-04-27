GRAFTON - The City of Grafton announced that it will host a Vaccine Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, sponsored by the Jersey County Health Department. The clinic will be held at the Grafton City Hall, 118 E. Main Street, Grafton.

Vaccines available include COVID 19 (1st, 2nd, and Boosters; Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson), Shingles, TDAP, FLU, Hep A and Hep B. Free TDAP is available for those uninsured.

The following insurances are accepted: Aetna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Cigna, Coventry, Health Alliance, Healthlink, Humana, Medicaid, Medicare (under certain guidelines) and United Health Care.

