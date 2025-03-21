Our Daily Show Interview! Grafton Chamber: Job Fair on Saturday, Golf, and More!

GRAFTON - The City of Grafton will host a job fair this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, community members can stop by Grafton City Hall to speak with employers and find out more about employment opportunities for the summer. Dan Ebbing, president of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, noted that it’s a great chance for businesses to connect with potential workers.

“We’re trying to help the businesses in Grafton this weekend,” he said. “People looking for summer employment, here’s your opportunity. Bring your resume with you and come on in. You can talk to the business owners or their representative and apply for a job.”

Participating businesses include Gogo-May’s, 3rd Chute, Grafton Pub, Grafton Winery, Grafton Oyster Bar, Aeries Resort, Rubel Hotel and Raging Rivers. Ebbing said attendees can talk to these employers and apply for a job on the spot.

He added that this is a great opportunity for young workers or high school students to find employment for the summer. Many of these businesses will begin their summer training in the next month.

“If anybody’s saying, ‘I’m 16 years old, they’re not going to hire me,’ they have those positions available for that age group,” Ebbing explained. “You can work in the kitchen. You can work as a barback. You can be the guy who clears the table. The jobs are there.”

He also pointed out that many of these businesses will keep their employees’ information on file. If you do well, they are likely to hire you again next year.

In addition to Grafton’s first job fair, the Chamber of Commerce is currently preparing for the Mississippi Masters Golf Tournament on May 2, 2025. This eighth annual tournament invites community members to come out and compete while raising money for the Chamber of Commerce.

Registration is open, and Ebbing warned that spots will fill up quickly. You can register at the chamber’s official website.

On May 10, 2025, Grafton will host its annual Sip, Sample and Stroll event as well as its Blues Festival. Ebbing looks forward to welcoming Riverbend residents to Grafton for a day of fun.

But first and foremost, he hopes to see many people at the job fair on Saturday, March 22. He encourages people to bring their resumes and come prepared to apply for jobs.

“All the businesses, everybody’s looking for help,” he added. “This is your opportunity. Come on up to Grafton.”

You can learn more about these upcoming events at GraftonILChamber.com or the official Enjoy Grafton Facebook page.

