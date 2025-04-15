Our Daily Show Interview! Sip, Sample, & Stroll on May 10th in Grafton!

GRAFTON - The City of Grafton will once again host its Sip, Sample and Stroll event.

On May 10, 2025, community members can come to Grafton for a spring day of fun and food. This event encourages people to walk through the city and sample drinks and snacks from different restaurants. Mary Lillesve, secretary of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, hopes to see many new and familiar faces enjoying Grafton that day.

“When you come to Grafton with your ticket, there are 14 businesses ready to welcome you,” Lillesve explained. “What they’ve prepared for you is a sample of their signature beverages and their signature food.”

This is Grafton’s fifth annual Sip, Sample and Stroll event. Tickets cost $30 and must be purchased by May 5, 2025. You can purchase tickets online.

On May 10, attendees must stop by City Hall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to receive a wristband. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs until 5:30 p.m. that day. Participating businesses will have a Sip, Sample and Stroll logo in their window.

There are 14 participating restaurants this year. Lillesve said you can enjoy a sample of jambalaya at The Oyster Bar, smoked wings and “hippie juice” at The Hawg Pit, and plenty more great food and beverages. Gogo-May’s Sundae Scoop and a few other restaurants will also have nonalcoholic options.

The Chamber of Commerce hopes people will also take the chance to stroll through Grafton and visit the retail stores. Lillesve pointed out that many stores have opened in the past few months, including The Wicked Sisters, Grafton Limestone, Box Mercantile and the Grafton Art Gallery.

To incentivize folks to stop by these shops, every attendee will receive a tote bag with information and coupons for the stores in Grafton. Lillesve hopes this encourages people to stop by the retail shops and enjoy everything Grafton has to offer.

“We’ve been talking about food and beverages, which I love, but we’d also love you to stroll throughout Grafton,” she said. “You can stroll from one end to the other if you’ve got the stamina.”

As the town gears up for Sip, Sample and Stroll, the rest of “the season” is kicking off, too. Lillesve is especially excited for Music in the Park, the annual concert series at Grove Memorial Park in Grafton. This year, the concerts start on May 29 and will run for 14 weeks every Thursday at 7 p.m.

The concerts are free. There is a 50/50 drawing every week for anyone who wishes to participate. The proceeds of the 50/50 drawing go to Grafton’s Flag Fund to repair and replace the town’s flag, which is the biggest flag on the Mississippi River.

More information about the city’s events can be found on the official Chamber of Commerce website at GraftonILChamber.com. You can also purchase tickets for Sip, Sample and Stroll online. Lillesve encourages people to get their tickets by May 5 so they can join in on the fun on May 10, 2025.

“Remember, we have to give the businesses a heads-up, so get to your computer right now and buy your tickets, and we’ll be ready for you on the 10th,” she said, adding, “I think our town is looking better and better.”

