Our Daily Show! Grafton Country Music Festival Set For This Weekend!

GRAFTON - Community members from around the Riverbend are invited to the Grafton Country Music Festival this weekend.

From Friday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, you can see a variety of country music bands at almost every bar in Grafton. This free live music festival should bring hundreds out to Grafton to enjoy a weekend on the river.

“We’re expecting a big weekend,” said Mary Jo Cote, owner of the Grafton Pub. “You can hop around and find the band you like the best. Every single place in Grafton has country music.”

The fun starts on Friday evening, Nov. 1, 2024. Grafton Pub will welcome Midwest Avenue from 6–10 p.m., and The Outlaw Opry will play from 7–11 p.m. at 3rd Chute Bar & Grill.

“Get off work, pack your bag and get to Grafton,” said Dan Ebbing, president of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce.

The main part of the festival starts on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Grafton Harbor/Winery/Gift Shop/Boat Rental/Riverboat/Oyster Bar will offer several cash prizes for Best Cowboy, Best Cowgirl and Best Country Couple, and there will also be a Coyote Ugly Dance Contest; all the fun starts at 2 p.m.

Kerry Lee will perform at 3rd Chute from 12–4 p.m., followed by SKJ Productions Karaoke Contest from 6–11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Hailey Jane Duo will play from 1–4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

Aerie’s Resort & Winery will welcome Denver Wade Trent from 1–5 p.m. on Saturday, and then Luau Lenny will play from 1–5 p.m. on Sunday.

Drifters’ Eats and Drinks will host Billy Hurst from 7–11 p.m. on Saturday. Bobby G's Martini Bar and Grill will have several costume contests throughout the day on Saturday.

The Loading Dock Bar and Grill will welcome Tanglefoot from 2–5 p.m. on Saturday and Haulin’ Oats at 1–4 p.m. on Sunday. Joints22 will play at Grafton Oyster Bar from 7–11 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2024.

Kerry Lee hits The Bloody Bucket Saloon from 7–10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Hawg Pit BBQ welcomes Back in the Saddle from 1–5 p.m. on Saturday and Brian Shartzer from 1–5 p.m. on Sunday.

Grafton Pub has a full lineup of music on Saturday, starting with Dakota Danielle from 12–3 p.m. and the Outlaw Opry from 7–11 p.m. On Nov. 3, you can enjoy GatorHead from 2–6 p.m.

Grafton Pub, 3rd Chute and Bobby G’s also came together to bring in Russo & Co. from 3–7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Grafton Pub. Cote said they are especially looking forward to this performance.

Ebbing noted that most of the Airbnbs in the city are sold out, though there are still a few available for people who want to come into town for a weekend of free live music on the river. The Chamber of Commerce will also be providing a shuttle service between the bars. For $5 per ride, you can be transported throughout Grafton.

“You can get all around town and go to the different events,” Ebbing explained. “You don’t have to walk or drive anywhere.”

Enjoy Grafton, a Facebook page maintained by Lady Luck Designs, will also be sponsoring “the ultimate Grafton giveaway.” You can enter for a chance to win by posting a picture on the Enjoy Grafton Facebook page.

For more information about the giveaway and the music festival, visit the Enjoy Grafton Facebook page or the official Grafton Country Music Festival event Facebook event page.

“It’s hard to pick what place you want to go to. We made it hard,” Cote laughed. “And [it’s great] seeing Grafton hopping. It’s November, and Grafton’s busy. Everybody’s having a good time.”

