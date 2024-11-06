GRAFTON — The city of Grafton is set to commemorate Veterans Day with a ceremony at the Grafton American Legion Post 648 at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. The event aims to honor both living veterans and those who have passed.

Pastor Tom Foster from the Grafton Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church will open the ceremony with an invocation, followed by a reading detailing the history of Veterans Day.

The program will also include the singing of the National Anthem and a 21-gun volley rifle salute performed by the Legion honor guard.

Grafton Alderman Russ Roy, a veteran and spokesman for the Grafton Legion Post 648, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, “The ceremony will be brief but meaningful for our veterans, both living and those who have passed on.”

The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this tribute to honor the sacrifices made by veterans.

