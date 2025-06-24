GRAFTON – A Grafton ice cream shop’s plans to expand their menu with alcohol-infused items are on hold for now after a lengthy debate at last week’s City Council meeting.

Grafton City Council members voted last week to table an ordinance which would raise the number of Class A liquor licenses in the city from 17 to 18.

Ella Mayberry, co-owner of Gogo-May’s Sundae Scoop in Grafton, made her case to the council and emphasized the liquor license would not turn the ice cream shop into a bar or cocktail lounge. She said it would allow them to add “a curated selection of alcohol treats” to their menu, such as “boozy snow cones, adult refreshers, and infused ice cream treats,” which have been highly requested by their customers.

“This isn’t about changing who we are – this is about becoming more of what Grafton needs,” Mayberry said. “Here’s the truth: small businesses are struggling. Even the busiest days don’t always make up for the slow ones. Our prices are competitive, our ingredients are premium, and we refuse to cut corners.

“A license like this gives us a chance to thrive, not just survive. It means more hours, more jobs, better wages, more tips, and the ability to keep our most important menu items … affordable for the people who rely on us. This isn’t just about alcohol, it’s about sustainability.”

She added that any alcohol sold from Gogo-May’s would be served in compliance with all regulations and in a controlled, responsible manner. She also said they plan to open a third, currently unused window on the building to keep adult products served separately from ice cream products for all ages. Most importantly, she said these alcoholic products would “never be the centerpiece of what we do.”

After Mayberry’s comments, Mayor Mike Morrow said Gogo-May’s technically meets the criteria for a liquor license. However, their lack of indoor seating and their small outdoor seating area’s close proximity to public property means any consideration for a liquor license would be a “judgement call” for the City Council.

Ward 2 Alderman Mary Jo Cote, who also owns the Grafton Pub, said members of the local business community have reached out to her with concerns about granting Gogo-May’s the liquor license. She framed their concerns as less about the individual business as much as the precedent the decision would set; if the City Council grants one ice cream shop a liquor license, she said more ice cream, coffee shops, or other businesses might follow suit – and the council would be unable to reasonably refuse.

Ward 3 Alderman Jim Spencer said he felt businesses like Gogo-May’s or a coffee shop would fill “niche markets” that wouldn’t take business away from Grafton bars. While his view was that such business would not become drinking “destinations,” Cote said that with a Class A liquor license, nothing would stop those businesses from converting into bars entirely.

After some further discussion and debate, Morrow moved to table the vote until the next meeting to give the City Council more time to review Gogo-May’s business plan and research any legal precedent granting the liquor license could potentially set.

The mayor’s motion was approved unanimously, setting the City Council’s next vote on the liquor license request for their next meeting on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 7 p.m.

