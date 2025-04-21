GRAFTON - Having been duly sworn in at the Jersey County Clerk’s office, Grafton City Clerk Jennifer Capler swore into office returning officials Mayor Mike Morrow, City Treasurer, Lisa Fitzgerald, Alderman Richard Mosby, Alderwoman Donna Smith and new Alderwoman Mary Jo Cote at the city council meeting on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. All electees ran unopposed.

Mayor Morrow will continue to oversee the affairs of Grafton for the next four years which will include the ongoing project with the ferry committee working towards fulltime ferry service between Grafton and St. Charles, MO, improving city infrastructure and parks, and balancing budget details.

Mayor Morrow presented retiring Alderman Andrew Jackson with a plaque of appreciation for his ten years of faithful and dedicated service to the citizens of Grafton. During his decade-long tenure, Andy served as the City Treasurer, chairman of the City Finance Committee and numerous other select committees, culminating in time served as Alderman of the Second Ward.

Replacing Andy Jackson in Ward Two, Mary Jo Cote, co-owner of the Grafton Pub, was sworn in and welcomed. The new alderwoman stood for photos with her family and commented, “I have big shoes to fill.”

The Mayor’s Assistant, Justin Cote, was pleased to continue his role as part of the team at City Hall. “Justin works hard to provide needed and much appreciated services to me and staff and is always willing to take on a new challenge; he is a valued member of our team,” said Mayor Morrow.

