Grafton SkyTour Official Launch Set for Friday, Nov. 15
GRAFTON - The Grafton SkyTour official launch is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Downtown Terminal #4, West Main Street, behind Grove Memorial Park in Grafton and across the street from Aerie's Resort Registration Office.
"After a “soft opening” in October and several weeks of daily operations, it’s official: the Grafton SkyTour, initially an inspired vision, is now a reality," said J.D. Lorton of Grafton SkyTour. "Please join SkyTour partners Aerie’s Resort, SkyTrans Manufacturing and SkyFair Incorporated for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to herald an exciting new chapter in Southwest Illinois tourism and celebrate this momentous occasion."
SkyTour ride tickets will be on sale upon the conclusion of the ceremony.
WHAT: Grafton SkyTour Grand Opening & Ribbon-Cutting
WHEN: Friday, November 15th, 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: Grafton SkyTour Downtown Terminal #4 West Main Street, behind Grove Memorial Park and across the street from Aerie’s Resort Registration Office.
To access SkyTour parking:
From Main Street (Route 100), turn north at Sycamore Street and follow the signs
From Market Street (Route 3), turn west at Washington Street and follow the signs
WHO: All are invited to attend and observe the ceremony. With heartfelt gratitude, and an appreciation of their support, honored guests shall include representatives from the following agencies & organizations:
- City of Grafton Mayor’s Office and Board of Aldermen
- 1st MidAmerica Credit Union
- Grafton Chamber of Commerce
- Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau
