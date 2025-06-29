GRAFTON — The City of Grafton has updated its fiscal year 2025-2026 project list following emergency repairs and ongoing infrastructure improvements, city officials announced this week.

The revisions come after a section of a creek wall on Springfield Street broke away, posing a threat to the roadway’s stability. Immediate repairs are underway with a budget allocation of $17,000. Additionally, underwater surveys of the public boat ramp have been completed using LiDar technology and diver inspections. SMS Engineers are preparing bid packages to address undercut washouts beneath the ramp, with repair work scheduled soon under a $100,000 FEMA grant.

The city also recently completed an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant crosswalk at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Route 100. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has approved the installation following its final inspection, which is expected to enhance pedestrian safety at the busy crossing.

Other ongoing projects include silt removal along the riverfront from the marina to the end of the third ward, tree and brush pile removal at various locations, and void repairs under roads in Grafton Hills Drive. These efforts are being conducted by the Department of Public Works (DPW) with a combined budget of approximately $35,000.

Looking ahead, the city plans to undertake curbing repairs on Vine Street near the Bechtold Building in spring 2026, culvert replacement by the ferry in spring 2027, and oil and chip resurfacing of ferry landings and traffic circles in the same timeframe. Washington Street is slated for asphalt resurfacing in spring 2026 with an estimated cost of $70,000.

In related developments, the city has submitted two preliminary grant applications to IDOT. One seeks funding for sidewalk repair and installation along Main Street, while the other aims to support the Grafton Ferry project.

The Grafton Ferry Task Force, led by Chairman George Andres and the city mayor, is scheduled to meet in June with State representatives C.D. Davidsmeyer, Amy Elik, and Senator Erica Harris. The meeting will focus on providing updates on the task force’s work and exploring legislative support options for operational funding.

Meanwhile, the DPW has shifted to summer maintenance activities, including grass cutting and weed control, which have been intensified due to an unusually wet spring. The department is currently seeking a seasonal worker to assist with these duties. Interested applicants may contact Jake Weber, Director of Public Works, at (618) 556-0052.

Residents are reminded that the city brush pile, located in the third ward at Canal Street near Route 100, is designated exclusively for yard waste such as brush, branches, and garden clippings. The city prohibits dumping of lumber, construction materials, or trash at this site. To preserve this resource, a sign and camera have been installed for monitoring.

Finally, city officials emphasize that a business license is required to operate overnight rentals within city limits. Licenses are issued by the City Operations Manager, with the licensing cycle commencing annually.

These projects and initiatives reflect Grafton’s commitment to maintaining and improving public infrastructure and services for its residents.

