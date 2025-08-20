GRAFTON — At the Monday night, Aug. 18, 2025, Grafton City Council meeting, Chris Spanton, accompanied by family and friends, presented a $15,000 donation to the Grafton Police Department in honor of the late Chief Eric Spanton.

The funds were raised during the inaugural Spankyfest, an event organized by Christine Spanton, the chief’s wife, in collaboration with the Grafton Pub.

“Everyone there participated in the silent auctions,” Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said. “It was packed that night, and we are very grateful for the support.”

The Spankyfest event aimed to raise money for mandated protection items for the police department.

Grafton Police Department Chief Dave Womack, who succeeded Spanton, expressed his appreciation for the donation at the Grafton Council Meeting.

“We are constantly shifting budgets, and every donation helps. This helps quite a bit. I was very shocked when I saw the check,” Mayor Morrow said. He also noted that the police force has grown and flourished since Spanton’s passing under Womack and the other officers.

